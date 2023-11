LUBBOCK, Texas — Cook’s Garage on Tuesday announced Willie Nelson is coming to Lubbock on April 17, 2024, according to a social media post.

Willie Nelson & Family will perform at the Cook’s, located at 11002 Highway 87. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show was set to run from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday. You can purchase tickets and find more information here.