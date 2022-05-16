DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the George W. Bush Institute via Frenship ISD:

On Sunday, Frenship ISD’s Willow Bend Elementary was one of 300 schools from 44 states across the country to receive a $5,000 grant through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. This year, the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries awarded $1.5 million in library grants this year.

Many of the libraries will use the funds to update and diversify their collections.

“I am thrilled that children from 300 schools will soon have access to an updated library collection,” Mrs. Laura Bush said. “Students across the country turn to books to discover the world around them, and we know that opening a new book opens the door to new opportunities and learning.”

“We are incredibly excited and honored to have been selected to receive this generous grant from the Laura Bush Foundation. A strong library is imperative to the success of our students, and we plan to use these funds to update our picture book and early reader collections, as well as, to add to our Spanish collection,” said Jennifer Pierce, Willow Bend Elementary Principal. “Reading is one of the most important skills one can acquire and Mrs. Pilgrim, our library media specialist, does a fantastic job of exposing students to a variety of literature types and helps to get them excited about reading.”

Mrs. Bush revealed her 2022 summer reading list, which includes recommendations for young readers through middle schoolers, on Sunday at the annual Laura Bush Book Club event, part of the Engage at the Bush Center series, presented by NexPoint. Selections feature books on adventure, humor, and discovery.

“The books on this year’s summer reading list were selected to encourage children to keep reading over their summer break,” said Mrs. Bush. “Local libraries are a wonderful resource for our communities, and I hope children and parents will visit their local library to borrow each of the featured titles.”

One of the 2022 Summer Reading List books was written by Giovanna McBride, the daughter of Mrs. Bush’s former chief of Staff, Anita McBride. Gigi at the White House was published by The White House Historical Association and follows a young Giovanna as she tours the White House. Inspired by the Laura Bush Foundation, Anita McBride and her husband Tim McBride have donated copies of Gigi at the White House! to every elementary school that has received a grant since 2002.

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries supports school libraries with the greatest needs with the goal of encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning. Since its inception in 2002, it has awarded more than $19.5 million to more than 3,300 schools across the country.

The George W. Bush Institute’s Education and Opportunity work, which houses the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries, is generously supported by The Allstate Foundation. The Laura Bush Foundation is managed as a restricted fund at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. More information can be found at laurabushfoundation.org. The Laura Bush Foundation is managed as a restricted fund at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. More information can be found at www.bushcenter.org.

George W. Bush Institute

The George W. Bush Institute is a solution-oriented nonpartisan policy organization focused on ensuring opportunity for all, strengthening democracy, and advancing free societies. Housed within the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the Bush Institute is rooted in compassionate conservative values and committed to creating positive, meaningful, and lasting change at home and abroad. We utilize our unique platform and convening power to advance solutions to national and global issues of the day by influencing policy, not politics. Learn more at bushcenter.org.

(Press release from George W. Bush Institute via the Frenship Independent School District)