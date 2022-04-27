WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Frenship ISD:

Frenship ISD is proud to announce that for the fifth consecutive year, the Willow Bend Elementary Student Council has received the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA) Student Leadership Award.

The TEPSA Student Leadership Award was established in 2018 to honor outstanding student leadership teams and their impact on school communities in the state of Texas. Since its inception, the Willow Bend Elementary Student Council has received the state-level award every year. This year, they are one of only 43 student leadership teams across Texas to receive the honor.

“It is a big deal to us, and we are so proud of our student council. Our students are always willing to lend a helping hand,” said Elisa Gonzales, Willow Bend Student Council Advisor. “Our students have seen firsthand the direct impact they have on the community by volunteering their time. They have seen how a simple act of kindness can change a person’s day.”

To receive the award, student leadership teams must show how their annual projects promote campus culture, community service, leadership, character development, staff appreciation and much more.

Gonzales says their student council is very active with multiple service projects throughout the year including hosting a Winter Wonderland Dance that benefits the Children’s Advocacy Center, helping the Rotary Club fill backpacks with food for local families during the winter, and raising funds to award scholarships to Frenship High School seniors who attended Willow Bend Elementary. The group also raised $1,000 and volunteered their time at Upland Missions, a local clothing closet and food pantry that provides basic needs and supplies for families going through a crisis.

“Your student leaders demonstrated how their leadership has impacted and served their school and community,” stated the TEPSA award letter. “It was clear from the application that your campus empowers learners through leadership opportunities.” The Willow Bend Student Council will be recognized by TEPSA with a video presentation at the Summer Conference for their efforts in leadership and service

(Photo provided in a press release from Frenship ISD)

(Photo provided in a press release from Frenship ISD)

(Photo provided in a press release from Frenship ISD)

(Press release from the Frenship Independent School District)