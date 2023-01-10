LYNN COUNTY, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District, William Ray Palmer III, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of “improper relationship between educator and student, as well as indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure,” according to the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a social media post from LCSO, Palmer was indicted on Monday and turned himself in to authorities at 6:00 p.m.

Wilson ISD previously stated that, “An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over ‘allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students.'” The school district said it learned of the claims on December 30.

According to Wilson ISD’s website, Parmer was the school’s Athletic Director, High School Math Teacher and Boys’ Basketball Coach.

Parmer’s bond was set at $190,000, authorities said.