LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over “allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students,” according to a social media post from the district Thursday morning.

The post said the district received information of the interactions on December 30 and “immediately contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services to begin an investigation.”

“Superintendent JP Portillo wants to assure students and families that the safety and well-being of the WISD students are the top priority of the administration and staff,” the post stated.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lynn County Sheriff's Office for additional details.