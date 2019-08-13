Wilson Volunteer Fire Department invites community to 6th annual Fish Fry and Raffle

David Maldonado of the Wilson Volunteer Fire Department interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 6th annual Fish Fry and Raffle. It is happening Sunday Sept. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A limited number of firearm raffle tickets are on sale now for $20. When sold out, a special additional raffle will be held the day of the event.

Fried catfish will be served as well as fixins’, dessert and a drink. Adults can eat for $10 a plate and children for $5. It will be held at the Wilson ISD Cafeteria located at 1211 Green Avenue in Wilson.

For more information and to buy tickets, contact the department on their Facebook page.

