LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, severe thunderstorms left the South Plains and specifically Dickens County, covered in debris – from damaged buildings to knocked down power lines.

According to Matt Hindman, Emergency Management Coordinator for Dickens County, no injuries had yet been reported. However, roofs of a couple of buildings in McAdoo collapsed.

Hail damage was discovered in Dickens County, according to the National Weather Service. A storm damage report indicated 3-inch hail based upon radar observations. Sustained winds of 68 mph were measured along with gusts up to 87 mph.

The NWS damage report said, “[The] Dickens County Sheriff reports multiple windows blown out in town from wind-driven hail.”

The same damage report said there was “social media video of tennis ball size hail” East of Floydada in Floyd County.

The NWS issued a tornado warning at 10:30 p.m. for Dickens as well as Spur and Gilpin.

Radar estimates of rainfall totals, were generally less than a half an inch across the South Plains for Tuesday night. The heaviest rain, according to radar estimates, was to the northeast of Lubbock in Floyd and Motley counties.

A special statement from NWS in Lubbock said, “Redevelopment of thunderstorms is possible for those areas [Wednesday] afternoon as a strong storm system moves across the Texas Panhandle.”

Some thunderstorms could be severe, NWS said, with the main threat being hail to the size of golf balls.

An EverythingLubbock viewer compared the hail in Snyder to her Chihuahua puppy’s head.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management said it deployed local officials to assess the extent of damage from the weather.

TDEM asked residents that sustained damage from the week’s severe storm events to report their damage on the iSTAT (Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool) Damage Reporting Form.