Wind and renewable energy expected to grow, create jobs under Biden administration

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the Biden administration pushes to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050, a lot of growth is expected in the renewable energy industry in West Texas.

However, there are some changes anticipated for the oil industry, although they will not happen overnight.

“Wind power has also been hugely beneficial for our state’s economy. There are an estimated 25,000 people in Texas that work in the wind industry,” said Luke Metzger, the Executive Director for Environment Texas, a nonprofit that combats climate change and advocates for the environment.

To meet the ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Metzger said it would take a lot of work.

“We have to do a lot more,” he said. “We’re, you know, currently only at about 25% of our electricity in Texas comes from wind and solar. But we have a lot more potential.”

Metzger said we could expect a lot more jobs to be created in renewable energy, whether that be through solar, wind or even energy storage. Most will also benefit rural areas where these projects typically take place in West Texas.

“This really helps,” said Wes Reeves, spokesperson for Xcel Energy. “It brings in an extra revenue stream for those landowners in addition to all the additional tax revenue that it creates for rural school districts and counties.”

Xcel energy generates power through a variety of resources, some including oil. While Reeves said he anticipates shifting more and more towards renewables over time to benefit the environment, oil would not be going away any time soon.

“The oil and gas industry is still going to be vital for some time to come and they create a lot of wealth for our communities,” said Reeves. “And so we’ve, we’ve got to continue building industries that will create that kind of wealth as our economy evolves away from a carbon-based economy.”

The Biden administration has proposed a $2 trillion investment into clean energy. This could be used to help the oil and gas industry adapt as they continue supporting the ever-growing demand for energy as a whole.

“Having solar and wind does not mean that you’re doing away with oil and gas,” said Marshall Watson, Department Chair for Texas Tech Petroleum Engineering. “You’re simply supplementing it to take care of the increasing demand for energy in the US and the world for that matter.”