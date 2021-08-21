Window World of Lubbock gives back with inaugural Covenant Children’s partnership

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Covenant Health:

Window World of Lubbock has teamed up with Covenant Children’s for an inaugural partnership, contributing 1% of total revenue up to $10,000 with a gift of cash by December 21, 2021. With the support of its customers, Window World’s contributions go to Covenant Children’s Champions for Children initiative and will aid in upgrades made to the Emergency Department.

Locally owned and operated, Window World of Lubbock is committed to giving back to the people and places that call the South Plains home. As the only licensed free-standing children’s hospital in West Texas, the devotion Covenant Children’s has for specialized patient care and comfort paired with its direct impact on the people in the Lubbock community made the partnership a meaningful and transformative opportunity for Window World. Owner Rod Martin says, “Covenant Children’s gives personal care to not only its patients but their families as well. It is a place where children can feel safe while being provided professional treatment. The partnership hits close to home and close to our hearts, and we are proud to be involved.”

Window World of Lubbock delivers quality and sustainable exterior home solutions to create a healthier home for families that last a lifetime by means of energy savings, dust protection and noise elimination, to name a few. Through the partnership, both organizations are focused on the greater good of the local community and bringing awareness to the ways in which we can come together to make a difference. Please contact Meredith Cunningham at meredith.cunningham@stjoe.org for more details regarding the partnership.

Window World of Lubbock

Anchored by deep West Texas roots, Window World of Lubbock is locally owned and operated, proudly serving over 20 counties across the South Plains since 2005. Our team is focused on providing excellent service and offering high-quality, energy-efficient windows and doors. Acclaimed by Good Housekeeping and Energy Star, our products are professionally installed and backed by a lifetime limited warranty. Visit www.WindowWorldofLubbock.com for more information or to schedule a free consultation. Follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/WindowWorldLubbock.com.

