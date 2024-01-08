LUBBOCK, Texas — Winter allergies are in the air, and according to experts, allergies are different depending on the season. With winter being windy and cold, allergies affect many people.

Dr. David Cuthbertson an otolaryngologist at Ear Nose & Throat Associates of Lubbock said, “for example, in the summertime, a lot more grasses, and in the springtime, a lot more trees. In the wintertime, it’s pretty dead.”

And as those winds are coming in this week, Cuthbertson said they will bring things other than just tumbleweeds.

Cuthbertson said, “things like dust, cockroaches, pets and different pollen that the air is bringing to us from other areas of the country. It kind of depends which direction the wind’s blowing.”

So keeping those tissues near you will be handy because Cuthbertson explained that common allergy symptoms are “stuffy nose, runny nose, sneezing, itching, those kinds of things.”

But Dr. Cuthbertson said that allergy relief is available in many different forms and sold in most grocery stores.

Cuthbertson explained “some will pick up their medicines a week or two in advance and begin taking them proactively. An oral antihistamine like Claritin.”