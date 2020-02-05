Winter storm brings snowfall to the South Plains region

LUBBOCK, Texas – A winter storm brought accumulation snowfall to the South Plains and Rolling Plains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches were reported across the northwestern South Plains on Tuesday.

The main storm system brought most of the region snow Tuesday night and on Wednesday.

As of mid-morning on Wednesday, there were two reports of 8 inch accumulation off the Caprock.

Those two reports were at the 6666 Ranch in Guthrie and at Lake Alan Henry.

There was also a 7.5 inch report near Justiceburg and 7 inches in Spur.

Light amounts of snow were reported around Lubbock, before a heavier band of snow moved over the city around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport had reported 0.20″ mid-morning on Wednesday before the onset of more snow.

The National Weather Service had reported 0.50″ at their office located in the Science Spectrum.

Related Content: National Weather Service Snowfall Reports Map

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get additional snow reports.