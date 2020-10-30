Winter storm causes potholes in the city

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the ice melts from the winter storm, potholes are emerging in the city.

Glenn Fiddler said his son was traveling on University Avenue, going toward 114th Street before 5:00 a.m. and got a flat tire. Not knowing what had caused his son’s flat tire, Fiddler said he and his daughter drove the same street and also got a flat tire.

“We didn’t know he hit the pot as we were coming home. We hit the same pothole got a flat,” he said. “I want [the city] to fix the pothole and pay for our tires that’ll be great but just fix the potholes so nobody else gets hurt.”

Fiddler said after he contacted the city, he saw four other cars get hit.

Jason Hannon, the owner at Jay’s Speed and Performance, said he was on his way home when he saw two vehicles on the street with flat tires. He got out of his vehicle and placed warning triangles to steer people away from the pothole.

“If it was on the side of the road, it wouldn’t be any problem, but it’s right here, He said, “There’s at least two tires that have come off the vehicles, so if someone was going through here at 30-50 miles per hour and they lost their tire, it would have been completely devastating.”

Hannon said he waited more than two hours until the city got there to fix the pothole.

Mike Gillian, Director of Public Utilities at the City of Lubbock, said it’s normal to see potholes after winter storms.

“With this weather event, we get precipitation on the street, and it’ll find its way into the little cracks in the asphalt, and as it freezes, it expands the assault further and widens the cracks,” he said.

Gillian said people should report potholes to the city and take caution while driving.

We typically try to get out there in two business days that is our goal,” he said, “If it’s hazardous or dangerous, we will find some way to make it happen in hours.”

To report potholes, contact the city at 806-775-2506.