LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the potential for a winter storm across the South Plains by mid-week.

Over the past several days, confidence has increased that a winter storm will impact the South Plains on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, and Thursday, February 3rd, 2022. Accumulating snowfall, single digit temperatures, and wind chill values 20 degrees below zero are all expected.

Wednesday:

High temperatures for Wednesday will occur at midnight. A strong cold front will move through the region Wednesday morning, rapidly dropping temperatures below freezing. Daytime highs on Wednesday will only warm back into the lower 20s to lower 30s. Snow will begin to increase across the region during the late morning and early afternoon hours of Wednesday. Snowfall accumulation by sunset on Wednesday will range anywhere from 0-4″ across the region, with the heaviest totals occurring over the Rolling Plains.

Snow increases early afternoon on Wednesday, with heaviest falling east of Lubbock.

Warmest ‘Feel Like’ temperatures for Wednesday.

Wednesday Night:

Light to moderate snowfall will continue across the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will remain well below freezing, with some areas bottoming out near 0°. Wind chill values will be deadly low. Feel Like temperatures as cold as 25° below zero are expected for some, meaning frostbite could occur in as little as 5-10 minutes. Additional snowfall totals around 0-2″ are expected. Wind will remain out of the northeast around 22-28 MPH, with gusts occasionally exceeding 30 MPH.

Light to moderate snowfall continuing for all of the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

‘Feel Like’ temperatures close to 20 degrees below 0 are expected Thursday morning.

Thursday:

Moderate snow will fade to light snow for the morning hours of Thursday. By 6 PM Thursday, snow will have ended for all of the region, with some partial clearing expected over western zones. As snow comes to an end, totals will range somewhere from 2-7″ across the region, with locally higher/lower amounts expected. Highs on Thursday will remain well below freezing, only warming into the mid teens to lower 20s. Wind chill values will remain in the single digits all day long.

High temperatures for Thursday.

Event total snowfall forecast.

Thursday Night:

A bitter cold night is expected across the region, with low temperatures as cold as 5° below zero. Wind chill values near 20° below zero are expected once again. Travel will remain hazardous, so don’t get out unless you just absolutely have to!

Expected impacts across the KLBK viewing area for Wednesday and Thursday. Hazardous travel is expected area-wide.

-Jacob.

