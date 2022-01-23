Winter Storm Heading Towards the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the potential for a winter storm across the South Plains by mid-week.

The latest data is suggesting that most of the South Plains could see a light to moderate snowfall later this week. Over the past week, consistency has slowly but surely increased with each forecast model. As of right now, it appears a winter storm will begin to bring snowfall into the KLBK viewing areas as soon as Tuesday night (January 25th, 2022), lasting through the early evening hours on Wednesday (January 26th, 2022.)









The heaviest of the snow is expected to fall over the northern portions of the South Plains, and the southern Texas Panhandle. The image below is the current forecast of expected snowfall accumulations. When viewing this forecast, keep a few things in mind. Just because Lubbock is in the 1-3″ range doesn’t mean that we can’t see locally higher totals. In fact, I expect portions of the South Plains to see near, if not more than, 5″! We will have several isolated bands of heavy snowfall set up, which will result in these locally higher amounts.

Travel impacts are expected across the South Plains. Although we are expecting an all-snow event, we will still see icy conditions on area roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. Be sure to drive according to the conditions, and don’t get out unless you have to. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter, and everythinglubbock.com as this winter storm moves into the region. We’ll keep you safe through the storm.

-Jacob.

