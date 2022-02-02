LUBBOCK, Texas — A storm system will move across the region on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the next round of wintry weather and bitter cold temperatures. The precipitation will begin as a wintry mix of a cold rain, freezing rain and snow during the day on Wednesday. The precipitation will transition to all snow by Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued Winter Storm Warning from 12:00 PM CST Wednesday to 6:00 PM CST Thursday for Kent and King County.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 9:00 AM CST Wednesday to 12:00 PM CST Thursday for Borden and Scurry County.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12:00 PM CST Wednesday to 12:00 PM CST Thursday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12:00 PM CST Thursday for Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Garza and Motley County.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12:00 PM CST Wednesday to 12:00 PM CST Thursday for Dawson and Scurry County.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from 3:00 AM CST to 12:00 PM CST Thursday.

Snowfall

Accumulating snowfall is expected with the storm system on Wednesday through Thursday. Snowfall amounts of 1.00 to 4.00 inches are possible on the Caprock across the South Plains. Off the Caprock, snowfall accumulation amounts will range from 3.00 to 7.00 inches across the Rolling Plains. As with any winter weather event, isolated locations could pick up mores snow than what is forecast.

Ice Accumulation

Icing issues appear to minimal with the storm system across the majority of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. However, a light glaze to two tenths of an inch of ice are possible across the far southeastern portions of the South Plains, the far southern Rolling Plains and the northeastern Permian Basin.

Travel Concerns:

Travel will hazardous and difficult across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday continue into Thursday due to snow covered roadways.

Temperatures:

A bitterly cold airmass will move into the region midweek and linger into late week. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing on Wednesday and not rise again above the freezing mark until Friday afternoon.

Daytime highs on Wednesday will range from from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Overnight lows into Thursday morning will range from near zero to the lower 10s. Thursday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 10s to the lower 20s. Low temperatures Thursday night and into Friday morning will range from -5° to 5° across the area. Friday’s high temperatures will climb into lower to the middle 30s.

Dangerously low wind chill values are expected on Thursday and Friday mornings. Wind chill values will range from 0° to -15° below zero.

National Weather Service Snowfall & Ice Accumulation Forecast Graphics

(Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock)

(Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock)

(Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office in Midland)

(Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office in Midland)

This article will be updated as additional weather information is received from our weather staff.