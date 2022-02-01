LUBBOCK, Texas — A storm system will move across the region on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the next round of wintry weather and bitter cold temperatures. The precipitation will begin as a wintry mix of a cold rain, freezing rain and snow during the day on Wednesday. The precipitation will transition to all snow by Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 6:00 PM CST Wednesday to 6:00 PM CST Thursday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County.



The National Weather Service in Lubbock has not issued any winter weather related watches, warnings or advisories as of now. However, it’s expected this will chance later.

Snowfall

Accumulating snowfall is expected with the storm system starting Wednesday evening through Thursday. At this point, accumulation amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Isolated higher amounts are still possible anywhere across the region. Please keep in mind accumulation forecasts will chance constantly leading up to the winter weather event.

Ice Accumulation

Icing issues appear to minimal with the storm system across the majority of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. However, a light glaze and up to a tenth of an inch of ice could develop across the far southeastern portions of the South Plains, the far southern Rolling Plains and the northeastern Permian Basin.

Travel Concerns:

Travel will hazardous across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday continue into Thursday due to snow covered roadways.

Temperatures:

A bitterly cold airmass will move into the region midweek and linger into late week. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing on Wednesday and not rise again above the freezing mark until Friday afternoon.

Daytime highs on Wednesday will range from from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Overnight lows into Thursday morning will range from near zero to the lower 10s. Thursday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 10s to the lower 20s. Low temperatures Thursday night and into Friday morning will range from -5° to 5° across the area. Friday’s high temperatures will climb into lower to the middle 30s.

Dangerously low wind chill values are expected on Thursday and Friday mornings. Wind chill values will range from 0° to -15° below zero.

National Weather Service Snowfall & Ice Accumulation Forecast Graphics

(Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock)

(Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock)

(Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office in Midland)

(Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office in Midland)

This article will be updated as additional weather information is received from our weather staff.