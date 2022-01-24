Winter Storm to Impact the South Plains Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the potential for a winter storm across the South Plains.

As we get closer to this event, details are beginning to become clearer on a likely outcome for the South Plains. A storm system is expected to bring snowfall and colder temperatures to the South Plains on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022. We have issued a Weather Aware day as a result. Here are the latest details.

A cold front will move into the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Northern portions of the South Plains will begin to see precipitation begin from Midnight through 3 AM CDT Wednesday morning. For the entire KLBK viewing area, some light freezing drizzle could occur before the snowfall moves in. This could create a light glaze of ice on area roadways, and especially on elevated surfaces. The remainder of the South Plains will see snow move in by 12 PM CDT.

As this storm system moves into the region, we are expecting a localized band of heavy snowfall to set up. Models have been consistently showing this feature, but have varied on the exact location of development. In this band, localized higher snowfall totals are expected to occur. We won’t be able to pinpoint the exact location this band will develop until it actually develops.









Precipitation will clear the KLBK viewing area just after sunset. After all is said and done with, portions of the South Plains could see as much as 4-5″ of snowfall! For now, a solid 1-2″ is expected to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Areas to the south will see a dusting, up to 1″ of snowfall. Data has been inconsistent with snowfall totals over the past several days. Tonight, a bit more consistency is apparent in the latest model runs. Below is a map of expected snowfall totals from across the region.

The KLBK First Warning Weather Team Snowfall Forecast for Wednesday, January 26th, 2022

The snowfall will lead to travel impacts beginning Wednesday morning, lasting through Thursday afternoon. Snow is expected to accumulate on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses! Be sure to drive according to the conditions, and take it easy on area roadways! Our first responders have families to go home to, so make their job easier on them by driving safely.

Low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be bitter cold. Locations that see the heaviest snowfall will fall into the single digits, with the rest of the region bottoming out in the teens. Wind chill values will be in the single digits, even below zero for some! This could lead to frostbite in as little as 15-30 minutes! Remember the 4 Ps!

Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter, and everythinglubbock.com as this winter storm moves into the region. We’ll keep you safe through the storm.

-Jacob.

