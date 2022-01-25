Winter Weather Advisory for the South Plains region Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A storm system will move across the South Plains region on Wednesday and bring the next round of wintry precipitation. Precipitation with this event is expected to fall as snow and areas of freezing drizzle.

A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County from 3:00 AM CST tp 6:00 PM CST Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Gaines, Dawson, Borden and Scurry County from 2:00 AM CST to 6:00 PM CST Wednesday.

Wintry precipitation will begin early Wednesday morning across the northwestern portions of the South Plains and the southwestern Texas Panhandle. The activity will spread to the east and southeast throughout the day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Snowfall: Forecast models show accumulation amounts ranging from a dusting to two inches across the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Amounts will be lower across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, where a dusting to one inch is possible.

Ice Accumulation: A light glazing of ice is possible across most locations. However, there could be some locations that could receive up to 0.05 inches of ice accumulation.

Travel Concerns: Bridges, overpasses and some area roadways will become slick and hazardous on Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. This will cause some impacts to the morning and evening commutes.

National Weather Service Snow and Ice Accumulation Forecasts:

Source: NOAA/NWS Forecast Office in Lubbock

Source: NOAA/NWS Forecast Office in Midland

