Winter Weather Advisory: Light freezing rain, drizzle may lead to icy spots

LUBBOCK, Texas – The chance for freezing rain and drizzle Tuesday night and into Wednesday may result in a light glaze of ice forming on bridges, overpasses and some roadways across portions of the area.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Motley, Parmer and Swisher County.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be valid from 1:00 AM CDT to 1:00 PM CDT Wednesday.



Drivers are advised to plan on slippery road conditions. You should slow down and use caution while traveling.

The National Weather Service said primary areas of concern are north and west of Morton, Lubbock, Crobsyton, Matador and Childress line.

Hazardous weather conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute, including the Lubbock metro area.

Related Content:

– EverythingLubbock.com Winter Weather Resource Center

– EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar

– Current Weather Alerts

– Current Weather Related Closings

– KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab

– KLBK First Warning Weather Center