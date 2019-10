LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is a map of barricade locations provided by the City of Lubbock.

For a closer look click here.

The Lubbock Police Department also urged drivers via Twitter and Facebook to not move barricades set in place for the safety of drivers.

LPD said drivers that move barricades will be cited for doing so.

It is against the law to move barricades. They are placed for not only your safety, but the safety of those around you.

Flat surfaces are not as icy but elevated roadways are (bridges and overpasses). pic.twitter.com/befIlu2sod — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) October 30, 2019