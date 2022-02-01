LUBBOCK, Texas – West Texas is no stranger to winter weather, but it’s always safe to stay prepared. While safe driving is important, it’s also necessary to make sure the car is fully serviced to handle inclement weather.

“Have it serviced by an actual mechanic shop so they can check the levels and freezing points of the antifreeze, make sure that the water is mixed correctly with the antifreeze,” said Michael Montez, Manager at Monkey Mike’s auto repair.

Montez advises drivers not to perform services on their cars if they are unsure of what to do to avoid damage to the vehicle and bodily harm.

“If you don’t know, don’t do it, ” said Montez.

While it also might be tempting to pour hot water onto a windshield to help defrost it, the results could be unpleasant.

“De-icer is pretty good, but definitely don’t throw any kind of water on it, people try to do water, and it actually cracks the windshield.”

Fast temperature changes in glass could cause windshields to crack. Instead, de-icer and snow windshield scrapers can remove ice and snow buildup. An alternative to these winter tools could be preparing the night before with tarps, cardboard and blankets.

“Be sure it covers the whole windshield, so when you pull it off, the whole windshield isn’t iced over. Stuff like that, like cardboards, stuff that’s pretty solid,” said Montez.

Most importantly, Montez reminds drivers to “have plenty of gas in your car. If it’s running at least, if you can’t move the car, you can stay warm in the vehicle.”