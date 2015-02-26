Winter Weather Resource Center from EverythingLubbock.com

LAWRENCE, Kansas -- Texas Tech’s game against Kansas Saturday night was a true seesaw affair. Every time it looked like the Red Raiders would pull away, the Jayhawks would embark on a run of their own. In the end, Texas Tech’s side of the seesaw was on the ground. Kansas won, 37-34.

With the loss, Texas Tech falls to 3-5 on the season and 1-4 in Big 12 play.