Winter Weather Resource Center from EverythingLubbock.com

LUBBOCK, Texas – With the threat of wintry precipitation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this season, EverythingLubbock.com has put together a list of resources to keep you prepared and informed.
Texas Road Conditions:
- Call 1-800-452-9292
- DriveTexas.org Interactive Map
- TxDOT Road Conditions
- TxDOT Lubbock Metro Area Traffic Cameras
New Mexico Road Conditions:
- Call: 1-800-432-4269
- NMDOT Road Conditions Interactive Map
Airports:
- Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Flight Information
- Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Flight Information
- Midland International Air and Space Port Flight Information
- Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Flight Status
- Dallas Love Field Airport Flight Status
- George H.W. Bush (Houston) Intercontinental Airport Flight Status
- William P. Hobby (Houston) Airport Flight Status
- Denver International Airport Flight Status
Power Outages:
- Lubbock Power & Light
- Xcel Energy
- South Plains Electric Cooperative
- Lyntegar Electric Cooperative
- Lamb County Electric Cooperative
- Bailey County Electric Cooperative
- Swisher Electric Cooperative
- Oncor
- AEP Texas
Weather Information: