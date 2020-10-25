Winter weather to impact the South Plains region through midweek

LUBBOCK, Texas — The first winter storm of the season will impact the South Plains region through midweek.

A strong cold front moved across the South Plains and Rolling Plains on Sunday, bringing with it a surge of colder air.

Clouds will continue to increase from Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Early Monday morning and throughout the day on Monday, light precipitation in the form of drizzle, freezing drizzle and sleet will be possible as temperatures hover near the freezing mark.

Icy spots could develop on elevated surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses across the region.

Forecast models continue to favor the best chance for wintry precipitation from Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. The precipitation will fall in the form of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Travel across the region will be hazardous from early Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

Forecast models over the next few days continue to favor some snowfall accumulation on the Caprock, along with some ice accumulation. Areas off the Caprock could see more ice accumulation and less snow accumulation.

Forecast models are not in agreement on snowfall and ice accumulation at this time.

Cold weather will stick around through midweek before a warming trend begins by late week.

This article will be updated as additional weather information is received from our weather staff.