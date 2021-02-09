Winter weather update

LUBBOCK, Texas — A significant arctic cold front pushed south by the Polar Vortex will produce temperatures near zero by the weekend.

A disturbance will move over the area Saturday and create bands of snow. The snow will be dry–perfect for creating very icy road conditions.

During this extended cold outbreak, remove the hose from your home, turn off the sprinkler system and set your thermostat up slightly.

Avoid traveling if possible. Expect airline delays. Monday morning commute will become hazardous. School delays are possible Tuesday.