Wintry precipitation possible to end 2020 across the South, Rolling Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — A storm system moving across the region over the next several days will bring several chances for precipitation, wintry at times, to the South Plains, Rolling Plains and the Permian Basin.



*** Winter Storm Watch in effect from Wednesday afternoon for Dawson, Borden and Scurry County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. ***

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. A few thunderstorms could produce hail, especially for areas across the eastern South Plains and across the Rolling Plains.

Early Wednesday morning through early Friday morning, a light wintry mix is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with light accumulations possible for most areas. However, the far southern South and Rolling Plains and the far northern Permian Basin Could pick up 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation.

Overall, the more significant impacts from this winter storm will be felt to our south across the Permian Basin, Trans-Pecos, Big Bend and the Concho Valley. Areas along and south of Interstate 20 stand the better chance of snowfall accumulations and travel issues.

Aside from the precipitation, colder temperatures will return to the area. Low temperatures Tuesday night will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Lower to middle 20s are expected Wednesday night. Thursday’s highs will again range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Temperatures Thursday night will again range from the lower to the middle 20s.

This article will be updated as additional weather information is received from our weather staff.