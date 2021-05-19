Wish Wednesday: A Wildcat Wish for two

The Wildcat gym in Littlefield was once again transported into a magical place for two students battling life-threatening conditions.

On one side, the Kansas City Chiefs stadium, for one of Patrick Mahomes’ biggest fans. On the other, a water park.

Littlefield High School students raised thousands of dollars this year to help surprise Arturo and Jeremiah.

Each playing games themed before their wish would come true.

Arturo is 8 years old and has Downs Syndrome.

“[He] had heart surgery at seven months old. It was a scary experience,” Arturo’s mom, Marisela Miranda, said. “Not something we want to go through again.”

You can see his love for the game of football, as he gets a chance to throw the ball with the Wildcats, before learning he’s going to get to see Mahomes play next season.

“It was good. It was nice to see him interact with the other kids. He just loves football. He calls it kick. To see him interact with others it just warms my heart,” said Miranda.

Jeremiah was born when he was only 25-weeks old.

“He was two pounds three ounces and 13 inches long. He went down to a pound and a half, and he spent 75 days in NICU at University Medical Center,” said Stephanie Gast, Jeremiah’s mom.

Doctors told his parents to prepare for the worst.

“We were only given a 15% chance for him to survive. So, I looked at the doctor and said ‘so you’re telling me my son is going to die,'” said Gast.

Jeremiah is now beating the odds, gaining strength. You can see his excitement as he goes fishing in the pond.

Both families are thankful for these high school students with big hearts who raised thousands of dollars to make these trips happen.

“It’s awesome, we’re so glad we get to do this for the kids. It means everything to get them out there and doing stuff that they like to do,” said Dylon Redmon, who is on the Littlefield HS Student Council.