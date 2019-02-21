1  of  2
Wish Wednesday: Time to sign up for Walk for Wishes

Texas Tech’s Wishmakers on Campus team is gearing up for this year’s Walk for Wishes.

The fourth annual walk will be held on March 23rd. It costs 20 dollars to sign up, all the money raised goes back to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

During the event, a wish kid will learn their dream is coming true.

“The last two years it’s been freezing cold,” said Patricia Azua, Wishmakers on Campus. “People want to help the cause for Make-A-Wish and come out to support the kids. Hopefully the weather will be warm and it won’t be crazy this year.”

 If you’d like to sign up click here.

 The walk will be held at the Buddy Holly recreation center on North University.

 If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

