With a hot summer on the horizon, people are fighting to keep cool

LUBBOCK, Texas — Temperatures this week are projected to be above 100 degrees, meaning people are in desperate need to keep their air conditioning up and running.

Lowery Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning’s Operations Manager, Mark Branscome, said they’re already seeing a boom in business.

“10 to 15 air conditioning calls in a day [on average],” Branscome said. “Right now we’re probably triple that.”

Many people may not realize that is an issue with their system until it’s too late.

“The system starts up, they go to work,” Branscome said, “the next day, it’s dead. That happens a lot. People don’t catch that it’s failing.”

Bruce Thornton Air Conditioning’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Brian Duncan, said there are a few things people can do to maintain their systems.

“Dishwasher, your dryer, your washer, you want to make sure you’re running those during the night,” he said. “You’ll want to keep heat producing objects away from your thermostat.”

Other tips include not turning off your system throughout the day and placing it on automatic. That’ll prevent the fan from constantly running all day without putting more pressure on your unit.

If your air conditioning does go out and you need a place to get out of the heat, the Salvation Army of Lubbock opens their doors to the public.

“Anyone that needs to get out of the elements, you know — beat the heat — they can utilize our impairment center,” said Erica Hitt, Social Services Director of the Salvation Army. “We have bottled water all throughout the day.”