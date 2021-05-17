With crime rates rising, Lubbock Professional Police Association requests pay raise

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Professional Police Association (LPPA) asked the City of Lubbock for a pay raise for Lubbock police officers, the organization said in a press release.

Lubbock police officers are paid about 14 percent less than officers in “comparable” cities in Texas, LPPA said in its release.

Homicides in Lubbock jumped from 21 in 2019 to 41 in 2020, LPPA said. The city has also seen a rise in aggravated assaults.

LPPA said the city has the money to implement a pay raise for officers and it would not mean a tax hike for local residents.

“They have budgeted for 465 Officers but we have only averaged approximately 415 sworn officers,” LPPA President Josh Reid said. “Reallocating some of that money would provide the pay increase that the officers are asking for without requiring a tax or budget increase.”

For more information, visit the BoostOurBlue.com website.