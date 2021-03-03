With state mandates ending soon, will local churches reopen?

LUBOOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that any business of “any type” can begin to operate at 100% on March 10.

“I am also ending the statewide mask mandate,” said Abbott.

Barry Stephens, senior minister at Monterey Church of Christ, assumes his congregation will not conduct services at full capacity just yet. The church began having “limited-capacity” services in June 2020.

“We’ve got some folks who are still fearful of returning because they don’t wanna succumb to this virus,” said Stephens.

Stephens said the church’s leadership has not made a final decision on capacity.

Deshun Avery, senior pastor of First Progressive Baptist Church, said amid Abbott’s announcement, his congregation will most likely continue to conduct services in their parking lot, especially on Easter Sunday in April.

“We’re gonna be outside and we’ll try to celebrate the best we can in a different environment,” said Avery. “We realize we’ll never get back to normal so we have to come back to our new normal.”

Both pastors said they will continue to encourage their members to wear face masks if they choose to attend services.