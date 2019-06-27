Without a zoo, Lubbock residents take advantage of CritterFest

LUBBOCK, Texas — For residents, CritterFest is their one time a year where they can see animals like lions, tigers and elephants without having to jump in the car and drive for a couple hours.

The event is held at the Science Spectrum, and Administrative Manager, James Nesmith, said it brings the zoo to Lubbock for four days, something people had pushed for in the past, but never got the finances to get it off the ground.

“It’s just such a big financial undertaking to be able to take on a zoo,” Nesmith said. “And it’s been something that takes a little bit larger city or larger market to be able to raise the resources.”

Nesmith said at CritterFest guests can see hundreds of animals, get their face painted and see two shows.

Parents like Kirstin Tipps said even though Lubbock does not have a zoo, CritterFest still gives those learning opportunities for their children.

“It gets them learning about different animals and the different areas around the world,” Tipps said. “It helps bring education that you can’t get anywhere else without traveling.”