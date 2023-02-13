LUBBOCK, Texas — An affidavit obtained on Monday revealed eyewitness accounts of the fatal stabbing death of Mario Garza, Jr., 43, on Thursday. Reginald Fountain, 53, was arrested and charged with murder.

Around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to 6507 Avenue T where officers found Garza inside of the residence with “multiple stab wounds.” Garza was pronounced deceased on scene as a result of his injuries.

Shortly after, Fountain was arrested and held in Lubbock County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond.

Two witnesses spoke with LPD that day on their accounts of the incident:

The first witness, who was in the residence during the altercation, said he’d known Fountain for a year and “only knew [him] as ‘Reginald.'”

He said Fountain got into an altercation with Garza and it “turned into a physical struggle.” He saw Fountain with a large knife, then seconds later, heard Garza say he had been stabbed.

A second witness, who said he stayed in the B unit of the residence, told LPD he knew Fountain as “Reggie” and had met him “several weeks ago.”

At the time of the incident, however, he was at an apartment next door with friends.

He told LPD he heard a door slam next door and looked out the window to see Fountain “running with something in his hand towards his truck.”

Then, he heard his brother yelling and asked what happened. His brother replied that an unidentified man had been stabbed.

Fountain had been around the apartment looking for drugs the past several days, he added.

Both witnesses when shown license photos of Fountain confirmed his identity and said that he ran from the residence and drove away north on Avenue T.

Fountain remained in jail as of Monday afternoon.