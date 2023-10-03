LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday revealed details leading up to the arrest of Isaac Deleon, 25, who was accused of murder after a shooting left Ismael Saenz, 41, dead on Friday night.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a fight in the 3200 block of Baylor Street just before 10:30 p.m. A few minutes later, court documents said authorities received more 911 calls about shots being fired. Officers found Saenz dead with “apparent gunshot wounds.”

Court documents said a witness told police he heard fighting and went outside to see what was going on. According to court records, the witness saw a man in a red shirt later identified as Deleon “point a pistol at Saenz and shoot him.”

Deleon was not at the scene when officers arrived, court documents stated. According to court records, someone called 911 and reported they saw a man in a red shirt running through an alley north of Colgate Avenue. Police found Deleon near Rodgers Park wearing a red shirt, court documents said. Court records said officers also found live rounds in the alley.

Court documents stated Delon provided “several different stories” when he was interviewed by authorities. Deleon admitted to being deceptive during the interview, according to court records.

Deleon was charged with Murder and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. As of Tuesday, he remained at LCDC on a $500,000 bond.