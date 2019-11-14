Witness said racing led to deadly crash in Central Lubbock

Image of Raymond Reyes from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Raymond Reyes, 40, of Lubbock was arrested on November 6 for manslaughter in the death of Juana Trevino, 69.

Police responded to a crash on June 29 at 27th Street and Avenue Q.

On Wednesday evening, the family of Trevino reached out to EverythingLubbock.com saying an arrest had been made in the case. On Thursday morning, EverythingLubbock.com checked court records for more information.

An arrest warrant quoted a witness as saying an SUV and a car were racing. Reyes denied racing, but police able to collect information from nearby surveillance cameras and a device in his vehicle called an ACM or airbag control module. Police believe Reyes was traveling 76 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

His SUV hit the pickup truck Trevino was driving. The passenger car left the scene, according to the warrant.

As of Thursday, Reyes remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

Related Story: LPD still looking for answers in June 29 deadly crash