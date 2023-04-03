LUBBOCK, Texas — Someone suffered moderate injuries after being shot in her pelvic area in the 2500 block of South Loop 289 on March 26, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The police report said an officer was dispatched to Covenant Medical Center (CMC) in reference to an assault. Hospital staff then advised that the victim was shot in her left thigh area and was going to get a CT scan. Later, they said she would need surgery.

An officer spoke with some witnesses in the waiting room with conflicting stories, according to the report.

The first witness, the victim’s cousin, said she initially received a call from her cousin to pick her up at her house.

As she was walking to the car, the witness said she heard gunshots and saw her cousin fall to the ground. She then put her in the backseat of the car. As they drove away, someone was still shooting. The witness then took her cousin to CMC, the report continued.

In a statement from the other two witnesses, police were told they were in the vehicle in the 2500 block of the South Loop “to get food because they were hungry.”

According to the police report, they said that someone came to the driver’s side window, banged on the door and flashed a gun. At that point, the suspect opened the door and tried pulling the first witness out of the car; the witness drove away and the suspect fire shots at the vehicle.

The witnesses then heard the victim, who was in the front seat, say she was shot. They then drove to CMC.

When officers attempted to speak with the victim she was “was uncooperative with officers on scene, refused to provide an account of the incident,” according to the report.

The officer saw a bullet hole in the center of the driver’s side rear door. Dried blood was also smeared on the back left seat, the report said. No arrests had been made, LPD said on Monday.