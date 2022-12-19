LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in the deadly Friday evening crash that took the life of Erik Montgomery, 25.

Police responded to the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m.

According to a police report, a witness told police that he saw two vehicles “racing westbound on 34th Street.” A second witness did not see any other vehicles before the crash, the report stated.

The report stated the crash was caught on security video from a nearby business. In the video, police saw two vehicles heading westbound at “a high rate of speed.”

4900 block of 34th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

“The vehicle in the right lane then left the roadway and struck the power pole on the north side of the roadway. The other vehicle in the left lane continued west bound and out of view,” the report stated.

LPD said Montgomery was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he later died.

As of Monday afternoon, LPD said there were no additional updates on the crash investigation.