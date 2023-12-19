Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of December 19, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com revealed eyewitness details given to officers after a deadly motorcycle crash near 19th Street and Memphis Avenue on December 7.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at 7:31 a.m. LPD said the motorcyclist, Jay Chillous, 29, was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the police report, the driver of the truck, 38-year-old Marco Nix, told officers he was in the 3800 block of 19th Street facing eastbound in the left turn lane waiting at a yellow blinking light. Nix told officers he started to turn after a car passed, believing the road was clear. According to the report, Nix told police he saw headlights and tried to get out of the way, but his truck and the motorcycle collided in the intersection.

19th Street and Memphis Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

19th Street and Memphis Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

“[Nix] advised he believed the driver of the motorcycle … was traveling at a high rate of speed,” the police report stated.

One witness who was behind Nix said due to the oncoming traffic, she said to herself, “hurry,” while she watched him make the turn. The witness said she thought he would be able to safely make the turn. Another witness who was traveling in the opposite direction said she remembered seeing the motorcyclist “weaving in and out of traffic,” according to the police report.

The police report said two surgeons stopped to help and assisted with CPR before EMS got to the scene. Neither of them saw the crash itself, according to the report.