Wolfforth community event to celebrate area volunteer firefighters and Smokey Bear

LUBBOCK, Texas — Page Purvis of the Texas A&M Forest Service and Terri Bernadette of the Wolfforth Chamber of Commerce interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming ‘Smokey Backs the VFDs’ event.

The family-friendly event will be hosted by the Texas A&M Forest Service and Wolfforth Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture on Saturday Aug. 10, at Patterson Park in celebration of Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday and in appreciation of area volunteer fire departments.

Multiple area departments will bring their trucks, and each department will hold a ‘Fill-the-Boot’. Departments will also have a tug-of-war contest and the winner will receive a large donation from the Wolfforth Chamber of Commerce. They will serve food and hold games for kids and adults of all ages. The event will feature an appearance from Smokey Bear in celebration of his 75th birthday.

Patterson Park is located at U.S. 82 Frontage Road in Wolfforth.