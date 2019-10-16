Wolfforth couple loses family food truck business in fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Wolfforth couple lost their family business after their food truck was destroyed in a fire.

Fire Crews responded to the parking lot of an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Wolfforth Wednesday morning after receiving calls about smoke, but by the time they arrived the truck was engulfed in flames.

“I look and I see black smoke, so I put my son down, and I come over here and grab the fire extinguisher,” said Sabina Astorga, co-onwer of the food truck. “But it was just so hot, I had to drop it, and then it really started to burn.”

‘Heavenly Manna,’ the Mexican-food truck, was started by the Astorga family nearly three months ago. Sabina Astorga said she was just exiting the truck to bring her 3-month-old son inside, when she saw the smoke coming out.

“It just happened so quickly, there wasn’t any time to react,” Astorga said. “I’m just glad my family wasn’t inside, and even though I don’t know what we are going to do, we have each other and that’s what matters.”

The Astorga’s are currently fundraising for $6,000 for a new food truck. If you would like to donate or see the page you can HERE.