LUBBOCK, Texas — Joey Benito Ortega, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Friday morning in connection to the 2021 death of his 3-month-old baby boy. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Wolfforth around 11:00 p.m. on November 21. Court records said when deputies arrived, the baby, Benjamin Ortega, was in cardiac arrest and taken to University Medical Center. Court documents stated a doctor discovered injuries that “did not appear to be survivable.”

A report from the Lubbock Police Department said police were called to UMC at 4:38 a.m. on November 22. The report stated, “The child had a brain bleed and fractured ribs.”

According to court records, Joey told police he was caring for Benjamin and his daughter while the children’s mother was at work. Court documents said Joey claimed he left the baby alone in a bassinet with a bottle. Joey said he found the baby unresponsive and called 911, according to court documents.

At first, Joey denied hurting the baby, court records said. According to court documents, Joey eventually admitted to “shaking Benjamin out of frustration.”

A police report stated, “Joey demonstrated holding Benjamin under his arms and shaking him causing his head to move back and forth.”

“You may suspect that he lost control and then harmed the child in an egregious way. So, the law won’t distinguish too much whether the motive is anger or if it is something else,” Barron Slack, Chief Prosecuting Attorney said on Friday.

Slack said the District Attorney’s Office wanted to do as much as possible to protect any life, but especially those who are vulnerable. Slack hoped the outcome would help to “deter this kind of behavior against children.”

Slack said Joey would have to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for supervised release.