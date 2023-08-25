WOLFFORTH, Texas — The Wolfforth Farmers Market announced in a social media post that it will host its year-round farmers market on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The farmers market will be located at 8924 County Road 7100, about half a mile west of Frenship High School off of west 82nd Street,​ according to social media.

The market will have over 140 local vendors participating. Local vendors will sell goods such as pasture-raised meats, locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, fresh picked flowers, pet products and home baked goods to name a few.

Wolfforth Farmers market will be pet and family friendly.

Here is a list of some vendors that will be at the Wolfforth Farmers Market. To see the full list click here.

  • Grandma Nettie’s Pickled Vegetables
    Homemade pickled vegetables
  • Toast
    Jams, jellies and fruit butters
  • Grammy’s Jewelry Box
    Handcrafted jewelry and gifts
  • The Lavender Farm
    Locally grown lavender and lavender products
  • Litton Farms
    Freeze dried candy, fruits and vegetables
  • Pet Wants Lubbock
    All Natural Pet Products – Pet Food, Treats, Supplies, and More
  • Alcove Farms
    Pasture Raised Whole and Cut Chicken and Farm Fresh Eggs
  • English Newsome Cellars
    Local Wine
  • Patterson Ranch
    Grass Fed Beef

Interested vendors for future farmers markets can visit the Market office at South Vendor Village or Wolfforth Farmers Market.