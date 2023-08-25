WOLFFORTH, Texas — The Wolfforth Farmers Market announced in a social media post that it will host its year-round farmers market on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The farmers market will be located at 8924 County Road 7100, about half a mile west of Frenship High School off of west 82nd Street,​ according to social media.

The market will have over 140 local vendors participating. Local vendors will sell goods such as pasture-raised meats, locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, fresh picked flowers, pet products and home baked goods to name a few.

Wolfforth Farmers market will be pet and family friendly.

Here is a list of some vendors that will be at the Wolfforth Farmers Market. To see the full list click here.

Grandma Nettie’s Pickled Vegetables

Jams, jellies and fruit butters

Handcrafted jewelry and gifts

Locally grown lavender and lavender products

Freeze dried candy, fruits and vegetables

All Natural Pet Products – Pet Food, Treats, Supplies, and More

Pasture Raised Whole and Cut Chicken and Farm Fresh Eggs

Local Wine

Grass Fed Beef

Interested vendors for future farmers markets can visit the Market office at South Vendor Village or Wolfforth Farmers Market.