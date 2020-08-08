Wolfforth Farmer’s Market gearing up for National Farmer’s Market Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — This week is National Farmer’s Market Week, and in the South Plains, Wolfforth Farmer’s Market said Friday it would be having some different deals and giveaways at the market this weekend.

“We’re doing some celebrations and some giveaways,” said ‘Tierra Planas’ coffee owner and local vendor Kerry Mayfield. “The market itself is going to be giving away some bags, balloons and a few other things, and they’ll have some activities for kids, as well.”

They will also have “I Love Farmer’s Market” temporary tattoos available, and Lubbock Animal Services will also be hosting free adoptions.

Wolfforth Farmer’s Market expanded significantly since it first began in 2017. It started with less than ten vendors, but there are now over 100.

“When the market started in 2017 it was just them and then it grew to another vendor and another vendor. And then we joined in 2018 we were number seven,” said Mayfield. “So, from April to April in 2 years it grew quite a bit.”

A lot of that growth occurred in the last few months, according to Mayfield. As COVID-19 has brought on more vendors, more people have started to come to the market to show support for small businesses—many of which have struggled during these challenging times.

“Through these last few months, we had that time where we had to stay in place and not go anywhere,” said Mayfield.

He explained after quarantine, they saw a lot more attention at the market.

For new businesses, the exposure from the market has been very beneficial. ‘Pet Wants Lubbock’ is a pet supply and nutrition business that opened just last month. They are primarily an online business but have been able to get a lot more attention from setting up at the farmer’s market.

“We opened really recently in July of this year so we’ve been in business for about three weeks but we’re really enjoying it and this farmer’s market has been a great way to meet people and get involved in the community,” said co-owner Amanda Rakhshandeh.

The market offers local produce, food trucks, coffee, art, baked goods, pet supplies, flower and a lot more. If you are interested in checking out the market, the hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and it is located at 8924 County Road 7100 in Wolfforth.