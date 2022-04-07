LUBBOCK, Texas – The Wolfforth Farmer’s Market temporarily set up shop on Wednesdays at the Cardinal’s Sports Center parking lot until they were shut down by the city.

The City of Lubbock grants producers permits that allow them to sell within city limits for 18 days out of a year, a limit in which the farmers market reached as it was shared by Cardinal’s.

Customers that were unable to make it to the farmers market on Saturday were once able to buy fresh produce on the weekday.

“Consistency is a big thing for customers. We have plenty of customers who can’t come to the farmers market on Saturdays and we’re really enjoying being able to get produce on Wednesdays,” said William Carter, spokesperson for farmer’s market vendors.

Even with a permit, produce vendors say 18 days is not enough to sustainably sell produce.

“Those promotional sales permits are good for 18 days out of a one year period. They’re typically designed for those businesses to have weekend sales throughout the summer. So you know, farmers markets or other vendors, or property owners alike can utilize those as they need to,” said Stuart Walker, code administration director for the City of Lubbock.

Markets like Wolfforth Farmer’s Market hope to expand to the City of Lubbock by allowing their vendors to set up shop once a week.

“We have produce that’s growing weekly. That permit would limit us to once a month, maybe sometimes twice a month throughout the year which isn’t enough. Customers want fresh produce and weekly markets provide the freshest produce grown locally.” said Carter.

Allowing a weekly market within city limits grants the community an option to support local businesses as opposed to commercial stores, it provides consumers fresh, chemical free produce and puts money back into the local economy.

“I hope the city would allow us to have a seat at the table to talk about variances and changes to ordinances,” said Carter.

The Wolfforth Farmer’s Market is a certified farmer’s market through the Go Texan program with the Texas Department of Agriculture. The farmer’s market hopes that the city will take that into consideration and create a variance that allows farmers to sell within the city for more than the allowed 18 days.



The market is still open every Saturday. For more information you can head to their website here.