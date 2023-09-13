LUBBOCK, Texas — Chez Sami, a family-owned French restaurant and art gallery in Wolfforth is excited to announce the opening of a second location in Lubbock.

According to the owner and chef Jon Walter, the restaurant will be at 1219 Crickets Avenue at the old Jimenez Bakery building. Walter expects to open in October and said a more specific date would be revealed following inspections.

Chez Sami will serve casual food during lunch for pickup and delivery and dinner will be fine dining. The menu ranges in price from $15-50.

Image courtesy of Chez Sami

According to Walter, the restaurant’s success has been “ebb and flow” since its opening in 2021. He also said the restaurant was hiring.

For more information, visit Chez Sami LBK on Facebook or the website.