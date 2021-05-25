Wolfforth man impersonated EMS and stole medical equipment, records reveal

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Wolfforth man was charged with impersonating a public servant after court records said he impersonated an emergency medical services technician. More specifically, Jesse Taylor, 51, stole medical equipment, official records said, while impersonating a public servant.

On May 22, Taylor interacted with medical employees, EMS and an off-duty police officer, according to court records.

In one instance, the Lubbock Police Department responded to the Lubbock Ambulance Service, 2743 34th Street, to speak with the director of the ambulance service location.

The director said paramedics saw Taylor at Covenant Medical Center and said his “demeanor was off,” according to court records.

Taylor told paramedics that he “needed to inspect the AED defibrillator.” Furthermore, paramedics said Taylor was wearing an I.D. badge from his neck that was from U.S. Customs, and he was carrying a firearm with him.

The director, according to the warrant, told police he heard from other agencies that Taylor was impersonating the director of EMS in Wolfforth, who was also a firefighter.

In another instance, University Medical Center called police to report a theft and said Taylor had stolen medical equipment.

Court records said Taylor showed up wearing a badge and had credentials that said he worked for Wolfforth EMS. Taylor requested a replacement AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and said the “school had used theirs and needed a replacement.”

When Taylor asked for the AED again, the employee gave it to him thinking he worked for EMS, according to court documents.

Although it was not mentioned in the arrest warrant, Wolfforth Fire / EMS put out a public warning about Taylor on social media over the weekend. The warning said Taylor tried to get access to a 13-year-old’s medical records.

Taylor remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.