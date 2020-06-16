Wolfforth man indicted for inappropriately touching teen girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock County grand jury indicted a Wolfforth man for indecency with a child. The case began after a 15-year-old girl confronted her mother about being sexually assaulted by the mom’s ex-boyfriend, according to court records.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend was identified as Marcus Louis Garza, 40. The girl told her mother that Garza would talk to her about sex on multiple occasions, but she just assumed because he was “giving her the talk,” court records state.

The girl told police that on one occasion in February 2019, Garza presented her with sex toys, and she did not know what to do with them. She told police that Garza gave her an alcoholic drink. She got sleepy and laid down on a couch. She said Garza lifted her shirt and touched her.

She told police she went along with it because she did not want Garza to turn his attention to her siblings.

It was only after Garza broke up with the girl’s mom that she felt safe in coming forward.

An arrest warrant was issued for Garza in March 2020. He was able to post bond to get out of jail while the criminal case is pending.