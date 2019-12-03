Wolfforth man indicted for promotion of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Wolfforth man was indicted Tuesday on promotion of child pornography charges, according to court records.

Shawn Paschal, 30, was originally arrested November 16.

An arrest warrant accused Paschal of uploading an image to Tumblr that depicted an adult man sexually abusing an infant female.

Paschal was connected to the upload through his IP address, located in Wolfforth, and an email address with his name attached.

His Tumblr username was ‘lilprincesssnow’, according to court records.

As of Tuesday, Paschal was still held on a $25,000 bond.