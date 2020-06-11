Wolfforth man takes deal for child porn including one image of an infant girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Shawn Travis Paschal, 31, of Wolfforth accepted a plea deal for possession of child pornography which was entered into court records on Wednesday.

Court records said in August 2019, law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip said someone uploaded an image of child pornography on Tumblr. The account was tracked back to Paschal.

Paschal admitted he had a sexual image on his account of an infant girl.

Investigators talked to Paschal and forensically examined his smart phone. Court records said he had 24 images on the phone depicting child pornography “involving children that were approximately 10 years of age.”

If the deal is approved by a federal judge, Paschal will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 20 years in federal prison.

Paschal was arrested in November and has remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center since that time.