Wolfforth Police Chief releases statement regarding city manager’s resignation

WOLFFORTH, Texas– On Tuesday, Wolfforth Chief of Police Rick Scott released a statement after former City Manager Darrell Newsom resigned Monday during a city council meeting.
The resignation was also considered for Wolfforth’s mayor and associate judge, according to the Wolfforth City Council agenda.
Furthermore, the council also considered the appointment for an interim city manager.
Read the full statement from Scott below:
The City of Wolfforth appreciates Darrell Newsom and his ten years of service to the City and its citizens. During his tenure as City Manager, the City experienced unprecedented growth and achieved many milestones. As we continue to grow, we look forward to the next chapter of the City Manager position.-Wolfforth Police Chief Rick Scott