Wolfforth Police release video of robbery suspect

WOLFFORTH, Texas– On Sunday, the Wolfforth Police Department released surveillance video in connection to an aggravated robbery case that occurred over the weekend.

At approximately 8:45 p.m Saturday, officers responded to reports of the robbery at the Dairy Queen, located at 726 U.S. 62 in Wolfforth, according to police.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, wearing a brown work jacket, brown work boots and blue pants.

For anyone who may have any information on this incident, they are urged to contact Sgt. Cole at (806) 548-4944.